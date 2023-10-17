Comcast Promotes Drew Brayford To Senior VP, Content Acquisition

Comcast Cable said that Drew Brayford has been promoted to senior VP, content acquisition.

Brayford, who joined Comcast in 2013, had been a VP at the company. He will be assuming many of the responsibilities that had been handled by Mike Nissenblatt, senior VP, content planning and acquisition, who is retiring after 22 years at the cable operator.

Nissenblatt managed Comcast’s broadcast distribution agreements and helped develop and direct the company’s digital and HDTV broadcast television strategies.

Brayford was involved in making deals with Nexstar Media Group, Paramount Global, the National Football League and Sinclair.

Before moving to Comcast Cable, Brayford had been counsel, content distribution, at Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit.