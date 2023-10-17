Comcast Promotes Drew Brayford To Senior VP, Content Acquisition
Succeeds 22-year vet Mike Nissenblatt, who is retiring
Comcast Cable said that Drew Brayford has been promoted to senior VP, content acquisition.
Brayford, who joined Comcast in 2013, had been a VP at the company. He will be assuming many of the responsibilities that had been handled by Mike Nissenblatt, senior VP, content planning and acquisition, who is retiring after 22 years at the cable operator.
Nissenblatt managed Comcast’s broadcast distribution agreements and helped develop and direct the company’s digital and HDTV broadcast television strategies.
Brayford was involved in making deals with Nexstar Media Group, Paramount Global, the National Football League and Sinclair.
Before moving to Comcast Cable, Brayford had been counsel, content distribution, at Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.