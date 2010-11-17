Comcast Joins Sporting News For Electronic Publications

Comcast Sports Group has entered into an electronic

publishing deal with the Sporting News to create regional editions of Sporting

News Today in the markets where Comcast has regional sports networks.

The first edition launched this week in Philadelphia.

Comcast's regional sports networks have adding staff

to become more of an online sports presence in their markets at a time when

ESPN has been creating web pages in major cities including New York, Boston,

Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. Comcast staffers will help produce 8 to 10

pages of news for new digital publications, which will be combined with the

full national edition of Sports News Today under a localized cover.

Comcast Sports Group will sell local ads and Sporting News

will manage national advertising sales.

The local editions will be available on Macs, PCs, iPhones

and iPads. A monthly subscription will cost $3.99 per month. The national

edition costs $2.99.

"During the past 18 months we have built the strongest

local digital sports desk in our markets featuring some of the most respected

local sports journalists," said Comcast Sports Group executive VP and

Chief Digital Officer Eric Grilly. "Today's partnership allows us

to extend the reach of our growing hometown coverage to new audiences in

conjunction with one of the most storied and innovative names in national

sports journalism."