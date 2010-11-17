Comcast Joins Sporting News For Electronic Publications
Comcast Sports Group has entered into an electronic
publishing deal with the Sporting News to create regional editions of Sporting
News Today in the markets where Comcast has regional sports networks.
The first edition launched this week in Philadelphia.
Comcast's regional sports networks have adding staff
to become more of an online sports presence in their markets at a time when
ESPN has been creating web pages in major cities including New York, Boston,
Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. Comcast staffers will help produce 8 to 10
pages of news for new digital publications, which will be combined with the
full national edition of Sports News Today under a localized cover.
Comcast Sports Group will sell local ads and Sporting News
will manage national advertising sales.
The local editions will be available on Macs, PCs, iPhones
and iPads. A monthly subscription will cost $3.99 per month. The national
edition costs $2.99.
"During the past 18 months we have built the strongest
local digital sports desk in our markets featuring some of the most respected
local sports journalists," said Comcast Sports Group executive VP and
Chief Digital Officer Eric Grilly. "Today's partnership allows us
to extend the reach of our growing hometown coverage to new audiences in
conjunction with one of the most storied and innovative names in national
sports journalism."
