Comcast Gets More VOD Programming From CBS

Comcast and CBS said they are increasing the amount of CBS programming available on demand to Xfinity cable TV subscribers.

Making more shows available through VOD gives viewers the opportunity to catch up on shows, building their viewership, the companies said.

More of CBS primetime lineup will be available free to subscribers, including 2 Broke Girls, Person of Interest and The Mentalist. New shows including the Crazy Ones and Mom will also be on VOD. CBS said it will add additional episodes of other series during the season.

Meanwhile on Xfinity's Streampix subscription service, past season of The Good Wife will be available, as will episodes of Charmed, which originally aired on the WB.

"It's a good formula for everyone — consumers, programmers and distributors," Matt Strauss, senior VP and general manager, video services for Comcast Cable, said in a statement. "As more and more customers turn to our platform to catch-up and keep up with their favorite shows, we will continue to expand both our selection of current season TV choices with Xfinity On Demand, as well as our collection of past TV favorites through Xfinity Streampix. Our expanded partnership with CBS is an important addition to our ever-growing catalog and provides even greater value to our customers."



"Adding Streampix as an SVOD partner will enable more fans to catch up on past episodes and in turn support in-season viewership. And it also provides CBS with yet another way to monetize our content, said Scott Koondel, chief corporate content licensing officer for CBS Corporation.