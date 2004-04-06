Comcast Chattanooga Humming Along

Comcast Corp. in Chattanooga, Tenn., tapped two cable veteranss for executive posts.

Geoff Shook, general manager for Comcast in Chattanooga, was named vice president and general manager. Shook joined Comcast in November 1988 as an installer in the Tuscaloosa, Ala., area and moved successfully in the ad sales ranks in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Hattiesburg, Miss., and finally as regional director in Atlanta.

Rob Cote, marketing manager for Comcast since November 2002, was upped to director of marketing for the Chattanooga system. Cote has worked with Insight Communications in Evansville, Ind., and the Comcast system in Detroit, Mich., in his ten-year cable career.