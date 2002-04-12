Comcast to carry Word

The Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network has won a major cable-carriage

contract.

Comcast Corp.'s systems in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore and

Prince George's County, Md., have agreed to carry African-American gospel

channel The Word Network, on which NAN leaders Sharpton and the Rev. Horace

Sheffield, Jr. appear.

Sharpton, Sheffield and the NAN have been picketing satellite-TV provider

EchoStar Communications Corp., and cable MSO Charter Communications Inc. because

neither of those companies has agreed to carry Word.

A Comcast spokesperson said, "Comcast is committed to connecting

people to what's important in their lives and offering people more viewing

choices."

The three areas in which Comcast will carry Word on digital-cable tiers are

heavily populated by African Americans.