Comcast Cable Names Sarah Gitchell Senior VP of Content Acquisition

Comcast Cable said it named Sarah Gitchell senior VP of content acquisition, a new position at the company.

Gitchell had been senior VP and senior deputy general counsel for Comcast.

In her new role she will lead the companies field operating and compliance teams and help develop the company’s overall content strategy. She will also conduct certain deal negotiations.

She reports to Greg Rigdon, president of content acquisition at Comcast Cable.

Gitchell joined Comcast in 2005 after being an associate at Philadelphia law firm Dechert LLP.. ■