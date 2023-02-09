Comcast Says 'Foundational Upgrades' to DOCSIS 4.0 for 10 Million Homes and Business Will Get Done By the End of February

Comcast announced a new detail in the deployment timeline for "10G" DOCSIS 4.0 service, making what it calls "foundational upgrades" for 10 million homes and businesses in 40 markets by the end of February.

Comcast recently finished development of a new network standard built around Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 technology, delivering symmetrical speeds of up to 4 gigabits per second. It wants to deploy the tech across a national base of 50 million homes and business by the end of 2025.

The cable operator said the first upgrades to its hybrid fiber-coax plant finishing this month put it in place to establish multi-gigabit speeds in the coming months.

The impetus is clear: Comcast's broadband subscriber growth has stalled, and wireless companies are now undercutting it with fixed wireless access home broadband services.

“Streaming live sports, 4K gaming, hybrid work, and virtual reality have gone mainstream in just a few years, and gig speeds, capacity, reliability, and low latency are key factors making our connectivity experience superior to the competition,” said Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable, in a statement. “Our definition of reliability has to shift from merely being always-on, to powering multiple data-intensive applications across dozens of devices, and the investments we are making in our network are creating immediate benefits for our customers.”