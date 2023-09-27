Colorado Draws 10 million Viewers in College Football Loss, NFL Football Scores With Viewers: The Week in Sports Ratings (September 18-24)
USA Network's s NASCAR Cup Series revs up non-football telecasts
The Colorado Buffaloes' blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks was a ratings win for ABC as it finished as the most-watched college football game of the season in a week otherwise dominated by National Football League telecasts.
The September 23 game, in which coach Deion Sanders’s team lost 42-6 to Oregon, drew more than 10 million viewers, making it the largest Nielsen-measured audience of the season, according to Nielsen ratings published by SportsMedia Watch.
The Colorado-Oregon game barely beat out NBC’s Ohio State-Notre Dame telecast Saturday, which averaged 9.98 million viewers.
Fox’s late afternoon NFL game telecast was the most watched sports event for the week, averaging 24.32 million viewers, followed by NBC’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game, which drew 19.21 million viewers.
USA Network’s September 24 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 NASCAR Cup Series race was the most-watched, non-sports telecast for the week, averaging 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|September 24
|Fox NFL Football (late afternoon)
|Fox
|24.32 million
|September 24
|Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|19.21 million
|September 24
|CBS NFL Football (early afternoon)
|CBS
|17.51 million
|September 18
|Monday Night Football
|ABC
|15.42 million
|September 24
|Fox NFL Football (early afternoon)
|Fox
|12.21 million
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|September 24
|NASCAR Cup Series
|USA Network
|2.00 million
|September 24
|Pro Bull Riding
|CBS
|1.96 million
|September 21
|Fox Thursday Baseball
|Fox
|1.58 million
|September 23
|NASCAR Xfinity Race
|USA
|828,000
|September 24
|MLB Sunday Night Baseball
|ESPN
|773,000
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
