Colorado Draws 10 million Viewers in College Football Loss, NFL Football Scores With Viewers: The Week in Sports Ratings (September 18-24)

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes is sacked by defensive end Jordan Burch and defensive lineman Taki Taimani #55 of the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023

The Colorado Buffaloes' blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks was a ratings win for ABC as it finished as the most-watched college football game of the season in a week otherwise dominated by National Football League telecasts.

The September 23 game, in which coach Deion Sanders’s team lost 42-6 to Oregon, drew more than 10 million viewers, making it the largest Nielsen-measured audience of the season, according to Nielsen ratings published by SportsMedia Watch.

The Colorado-Oregon game barely beat out NBC’s Ohio State-Notre Dame telecast Saturday, which averaged 9.98 million viewers.

Fox’s late afternoon NFL game telecast was the most watched sports event for the week, averaging 24.32 million viewers, followed by NBC’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game, which drew 19.21 million viewers.

USA Network’s September 24 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 NASCAR Cup Series race was the most-watched, non-sports telecast for the week, averaging 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Top-Rated Live Sports Events, September 18-24 Date Event Network Viewership September 24 Fox NFL Football (late afternoon) Fox 24.32 million September 24 Sunday Night Football NBC 19.21 million September 24 CBS NFL Football (early afternoon) CBS 17.51 million September 18 Monday Night Football ABC 15.42 million September 24 Fox NFL Football (early afternoon) Fox 12.21 million