College Football Kickoff Commands Top 10 Rankings: The Week In Sports Ratings
NASCAR, US Open tennis highlight top non-football telecasts
The opening week of the college football season dominated the sports ratings chart last week, securing the top 10 most-watched telecasts.
The onslaught was led by ABC’s September 3 LSU-Florida State telecast, which pulled in 9.16 million viewers -- the network’s second-best regular season game in the past five years, according to Nielsen ratings published by SportsMedia Watch. Fox’s September 2 Colorado-Christian University telecast – which marked former NFL star Deion Sanders’ debut as Colorado coach – finished second for the week with 7.26 million viewers.
Among non-college football telecasts, USA Network’s September 3 NASCAR Cup playoff race from Darlington topped the list with 2.28 million viewers, followed by ABC’s September 3 coverage of US Open tennis and Fox’s September 2 Saturday baseball telecast, which drew 1.92 million viewers.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewers
|September 3
|College football – LSU-Florida State
|ABC
|9.16 million
|September 2
|College football – Colorado-Christian University
|Fox
|7.26 million
|September 2
|College football – Ohio State-Indiana
|CBS
|4.64 million
|September 2
|College football – West Virginia-Penn State
|NBC
|3.49 million
|August 31
|College football – Nebraska-Minnesota
|Fox
|3.49 million
|September 2
|College football – North Carolina-South Carolina
|ABC
|3.40 million
|September 3
|College football – Oregon State-San Jose St
|CBS
|3.23 million
|September 2
|College football – Rice-University-Texas
|Fox
|3.21 million
|August 31
|College football – Florida-Utah
|ESPN
|3.18 million
|September 3
|College football – Northwestern-Rutgers
|CBS
|2.67 million
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
