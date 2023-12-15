College Football Bowls, Saturday NFL Games, Showtime Boxing Card: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Dec. 16-17)

Adam Trautman and the Denver Broncos will take on the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

This weekend’s live TV sports offerings kick off with the college football bowl season and a slate of Saturday NFL games.

Seven college football bowl games are scheduled for Saturday, including the Myrtle Beach Bowl (Georgia Southern-Ohio) on ESPN, the Cricket Celebration Bowl (Howard-Florida A&M) on ABC, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Jacksonville State-Louisiana) on ESPN, Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl (Miami (Ohio)-Appalachian State) on ABC, Isleta New Mexico Bowl (New Mexico State-Fresno State) on ESPN, LA Bowl (UCLA-Boise State) on ABC, and Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Cal-Texas Tech) on ESPN.

On the pro football field, NFL Network will air three Saturday games, including the Minnesota Vikings-Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers-Indianapolis Colts, and Denver Broncos-Detroit Lions contests. On Sunday, CBS and Fox will air regional NFL games, while NBC airs its Sunday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the hardcourt, college basketball’s top 10-rated teams in action on Saturday include top-ranked Arizona against third-ranked Purdue on Peacock, second-ranked Kansas against Indiana on CBS, and fourth-ranked Houston-Texas A&M on ESPN2. Also in play are No. 6 Baylor-Michigan State (Fox) and No. 9 North Carolina-Kentucky (CBS).

In the ring, Showtime will air a “regular” super middleweight title match between champion David Morrell Jr. and Sena Agbeko. In the octagon, ESPN Plus will distribute the UFC 296 pay-per-view event highlighted by a welterweight championship main event fight between champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

On the links, NBC will televise weekend coverage of the PNC Championship pro golf event. On the soccer pitch, NBC, Peacock and USA Network will air weekend Premier League action.