Coldplay Documentary Highlights AXS TV's 'Docs That Rock' October Return

AXS TV will debut several broadcast premiere music documentaries in October as part of its Docs That Rock programming block.

The network on Oct. 14 will premiere Coldplay: A Head Full Of Dreams, which tells the classic rock band's history through interviews with band members, unseen archival footage and live performances from the band's A Head Full of Dreams global tour, said the network.

A week later, the network will premiere Hype!, a documentary which takes a look at the legendary grunge music scene through rare performances from such bands as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, The Melvins, Soundgarden and Mudhoney.

On Oct. 28, the network debuts Mystify: Michael Hutchence, which chronicles the late INXS icon's life through previously unseen private footage, home videos, and insightful interviews.