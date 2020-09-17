Coldplay Documentary Highlights AXS TV's 'Docs That Rock' October Return
Michael Hutchence, grunge music docs also on tap
AXS TV will debut several broadcast premiere music documentaries in October as part of its Docs That Rock programming block.
The network on Oct. 14 will premiere Coldplay: A Head Full Of Dreams, which tells the classic rock band's history through interviews with band members, unseen archival footage and live performances from the band's A Head Full of Dreams global tour, said the network.
A week later, the network will premiere Hype!, a documentary which takes a look at the legendary grunge music scene through rare performances from such bands as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, The Melvins, Soundgarden and Mudhoney.
On Oct. 28, the network debuts Mystify: Michael Hutchence, which chronicles the late INXS icon's life through previously unseen private footage, home videos, and insightful interviews.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.