Cohen Named Sales Director For Women at NBCU Unit

NBCUniversal has tapped Nancy Cohen as director of sales for Women at NBCU, a new position.

Cohen, who had been a senior account executive at Oxygen, will report to Susan Malfa, senior VP, ad sales, for Bravo Media, Oxygen Media and women at NBCU.

Women at NBCU combines media assets that reach women on multiple platforms. While at Oxygen, Cohen spearheaded cross-platform deals reaching women for General Mills and Maybelline.

"The ‘new' NBCUniversal reaches more women than ever before, at virtually every life stage," said Malfa. "As a result, we have an unparalleled ability to deliver segmented female audiences on a mass scale. Nancy, a key member of the Women at NBCU team since its inception, is ideally suited to sell this extremely valuable offering to the marketplace."

NBCU also recently hired Melissa Lavigne-Delville as VP, strategic insights for Women at NBCU.