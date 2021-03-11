‘Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy’ on Discovery Plus March 26

Ina Garten, known as the Barefoot Contessa, and actress Melissa McCarthy host Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy. It premieres in Discovery Plus March 26.

“It’s been a long time coming for these two superstars to meet, and it’s incredibly endearing and entertaining watching them chat like old friends,” said Courtney White, president, Food Network. “For fans, the intimate conversation is full of little-known stories from their lives, including tidbits on how they met their spouses, Ina getting her pilot license and Melissa’s first time doing standup in New York City.”

The first episode sees Garten coaching McCarthy on making the perfect whiskey sour, then the pair discusses Garten working in the White House budget office and McCarthy’s days studying fashion. It ends with what Discovery Plus called “a virtual dream double-date” involving the hosts and Garten’s husband Jeffrey and McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone.

“Melissa is such a funny and brilliant person and someone I always wanted to meet, but how many people can say they first met Melissa McCarthy over Zoom with a fresh whiskey sour in hand – during a pandemic!?” said Garten. “We had so much fun shooting this that it didn’t even feel like we were continents apart. Jeffrey and I were big fans before, but now we cannot wait for our next double-date with Melissa and Ben!”

Garten is a cookbook author and host of Barefoot Contessa. McCarthy’s work includes TV series Mike & Molly and films Bridesmaids and The Boss.

“I couldn’t have imagined how it would feel to cross ‘Cocktails with Ina Garten’ off my bucket list but let me tell you, second only to the day my babies were born, it was pretty much the best day of my life,” said McCarthy. “Ina and Jeffrey were so wonderfully easy to talk to and we enjoyed every minute of our time together. I am already planning our group vacation to Paris.”

Pacific Productions produces the show.