CNN Sets John Lewis Documentary

CNN later this month will premiere a new documentary that will chronicle the life of Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis.

The documentary, John Lewis: Good Trouble, debuts Sept. 27 and explores the life of the legendary civil rights activist and legislator who passed away this past July at the age of 80, said the news network. Filmmaker Dawn Porter directed the documentary along with Laura Michalchyshyn of Trilogy Films and Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon of Color Farm Media.

“Dawn’s work beautifully illuminates Congressman John Lewis’s exemplary life, his civil rights legacy, and how he continues to inspire,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide in a statement. “We are deeply appreciative to Rep. Lewis for trusting us to produce this film about his lifelong mission for human dignity for all. It has been an honor."