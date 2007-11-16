Trending

CNN Names Tokyo Correspondent

Kyung Lah, a national correspondent for news service CNN Newsource, based in Washington, D.C., was named an international correspondent for CNN, based in Tokyo.

She recently reported from Tokyo covering a variety of issues, and CNN decided to post her there full-time.

Before joining CNN Newsource, she worked for KNBC-TV Los Angeles as a morning news reporter for Today in L.A. and as a midday news anchor.