CNN Names Tokyo Correspondent
Kyung Lah, a national correspondent for news service CNN Newsource, based in Washington, D.C., was named an international correspondent for CNN, based in Tokyo.
She recently reported from Tokyo covering a variety of issues, and CNN decided to post her there full-time.
Before joining CNN Newsource, she worked for KNBC-TV Los Angeles as a morning news reporter for Today in L.A. and as a midday news anchor.
