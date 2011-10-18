CNN to Host GOP Debate Nov. 15
CNN will host a
national security and foreign policy-focused Republican presidential debate on
Nov. 15 in partnership with The Heritage Foundation and the American
Enterprise Institute. It will begin at 8 p.m.
The debate, held
in Washington, D.C., will air across CNN platforms both nationally and
internationally on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, CNN Radio and
CNN.com.
