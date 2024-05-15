CNN Films, OWN Acquire Luther Vandross Documentary
‘Never Too Much’ to debut in 2025
CNN and OWN will air a documentary feature on the life and career of R&B superstar Luther Vandross in 2025, the networks announced Wednesday at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront in New York.
The Dawn Porter-produced film, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, explores Vandross’ career as he charted his own course in becoming one of the most decorated and influential artists of all time, according to the networks. The project will feature archival footage of Vandross, who died in 2005, along with interviews with Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack.
Never Too Much will explore the Grammy award-winning artist’s career, as well as “unrequited love life, health struggles, and lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved,” said CNN.
Never Too Much is executive produced by Porter, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Tom Mackay, Richard Story, Jon Platt, Brian Monaco and Phil Thornton.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.