CNN Films, OWN Acquire Luther Vandross Documentary

CNN and OWN will air a documentary feature on the life and career of R&B superstar Luther Vandross in 2025, the networks announced Wednesday at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront in New York.

The Dawn Porter-produced film, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, explores Vandross’ career as he charted his own course in becoming one of the most decorated and influential artists of all time, according to the networks. The project will feature archival footage of Vandross, who died in 2005, along with interviews with Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack.

Never Too Much will explore the Grammy award-winning artist’s career, as well as “unrequited love life, health struggles, and lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved,” said CNN.

Never Too Much is executive produced by Porter, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Tom Mackay, Richard Story, Jon Platt, Brian Monaco and Phil Thornton.