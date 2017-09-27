CMT Greenlights Nashville Docu-Series ‘Music City’

CMT has greenlit the docu-series Music City, which comes from Adam DiVello, creator of The Hills and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. DiVello’s Done and Done Productions is producing, in association with Lionsgate.



Music City follows a group of young artists chasing their dreams in the music industry, while struggling to balance their personal lives and relationships. Filmed in Nashville, the eight-episode series is slated to premiere early next year alongside Nashville, which returns in January.



“After a banner year of growth, we’ve enlisted one of the industry’s most influential and talented producers to help guide our ever-expanding fanbase deeper inside our beloved hometown,” said Frank Tanki, general manager of CMT and TV Land. “Like its sister series, Nashville, Music City will spotlight a group of young artists as they grapple with love, life and the pursuit of their dreams through the incomparable lens of the creator of some of the most memorable series of the last 20 years. We welcome all the fans of Laguna Beach and The Hills that are now our target audience into the world of Music City, and CMT as a whole.”



DiVello developed MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which debuted in 2004. Spinoff The Hills ran for six seasons on MTV, starting in 2006. Another spinoff, The City, was created and executive produced by DiVello. It was set in New York and debuted on MTV in 2008.



“Music has always played a huge role in the storytelling process of my past series,” said DiVello, “and with Music City, we’ll take that element to another level, as we document the real-life struggles, heartaches, and drama of those chasing their dreams of stardom. Nashville is such an exciting city and I can’t wait to share with the world the stories of this incredibly talented cast we’ve put together.”