Classic Reruns TV Rebrands

Classic Reruns TV is getting a new name Monday, April 3, as it becomes the Nostalgia Network and goes by NOST. It also transitions to a movie-centric network, with family-friendly films from the 1940s through the early ‘80s.

There will be “High Noon” westerns weekdays at noon ET, including Broken Arrow and Gunfight at Black Horse Canyon, “Primetime Spotlight” films weeknights at 8 p.m., including Hitchcock's Notorious and the Bing Crosby/Bob Hope movie Road to Bali, and weekly “Saturday Matinees” at 10:30 a.m., featuring the likes of Blondie, Hopalong Cassidy and Gene Autry films. On Saturday nights at 9 p.m., NOST will feature sci-fi/horror movies as part of Lord Blood-Rah’s Nerve Wrackin’ Theatre. Those kick off with The Werewolf vs. The Vampire Woman.

“NOST represents a new chapter, as we continue to celebrate the timeless classics that have left a lasting mark on audiences of all ages,” David Bishop, president of Classic Broadcasting, parent company of NOST, said. “Our revamped channel is designed to evoke cherished memories while creating new ones for generations to come.”

Classic Reruns TV currently shows vintage series such as Dragnet and The Beverly Hillbillies.

NOST will be available to viewers on 40 over-the-air TV stations across the United States as well as streaming platforms that include Vidgo, Stremium, Distro TV, Freecast and Local BTV. NOST is also available on its Roku channel throughout North America.

Classic Reruns TV was founded in 2020 as a Roku on-demand channel and became a 24/7 over-the-air channel in 2021. ■