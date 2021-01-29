‘City on a Hill’ Season Two on Showtime March 28

Season two of drama City on a Hill starts on Showtime March 28. Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge star in a show about political and crime battles in Boston.

There will be eight episodes.

Season two centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood that is plagued with drug violence and a distrust in law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Pernell Walker) works on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening under her nose. Bacon’s FBI agent Jackie Rohr seeks to exploit Boston's defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto him.

The antagonism between the two escalates into an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA.

Also in the cast are Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro and Jill Hennessy.

City on a Hill is executive produced by Tom Fontana, who is showrunner. Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jorge Zamacona, Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean and Michael Cuesta also executive produce. Bacon, Hodge and Michele Giordano are co-executive producers.