Cinemax Martial Arts Drama ‘Warrior’ Gets Second Season

Cinemax has renewed drama Warrior for a second season. The show, based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, premiered April 5. Jonathan Tropper created Warrior.

"Bruce Lee's vision is alive and well," said Len Amato, president, HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax Programming. "Warrior combines high-energy martial arts with wit and brains. We're thrilled to renew such a great show for a second season on Cinemax."

Tropper Ink Productions produced the show. Tropper, who formerly created Banshee on Cinemax, exec produces alongside Justin Lin for Perfect Storm Entertainment, Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment and Brad Kane.

Cinemax describes the show as “a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century.”

The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hope Wei, one of Chinatown's most powerful Chinese organized crime families.

Warrior airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The pilot was directed and executive produced by Assaf Bernstein.