Christmas Day NBA, NFL Action: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (December 24-25)
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
Sports fans will receive the gift of live TV sports events on Christmas Day, courtesy of the NBA and NFL.
On the basketball court, the NBA will offer five games on December 25 that will air on ABC and ESPN, beginning with the Philadelphia 76-ers-New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks afternoon games, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets contests.
On the gridiron, the NFL will offer three Christmas day games, including Green Bay Packers-Miami Dolphins (Fox), Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Rams (CBS) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Arizona Cardinals (NBC).
The NFL on Saturday will offer five early afternoon regional games on Fox and CBS, followed by two late afternoon contests (Washington Commanders-San Francisco 49’ers on CBS, and Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys on Fox) as well as an NFL Network primetime game (Las Vegas Raiders-Pittsburgh Steelers.)
On the college football bowl front, Middle Tennessee will face San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl on ESPN.■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.