When Donna Speciale left the agency

business to join Turner Broadcasting

at the beginning of the year, Christine

Merrifield was promoted to be the head

buyer at MediaVest, which represents giant

clients including Walmart, Coca-Cola

and Kraft. The move made Merri! eld

a power player just as the industry gears up for another upfront.

While the two executives have different personalities—Speciale

speaks more freely in dealing with the networks—sales executives expect

the transition to be seamless. Merrifield, with more than two decades

of experience in the industry dating back to her start at Grey Advertising

in 1988, had already been hands-on in running the agency’s

upfront negotiations in previous years and is well-known among

media buyers. And while their personalities differ, Merrifield and

Speciale have similar business styles: They are both capable and

smart, know their clients’ businesses and have reputations for being

very straightforward when dealing with vendors.