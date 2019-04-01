Christina Applegate’s ‘Dead to Me’ Starts on Netflix May 3

Dead to Me, a dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, premieres on Netflix May 3. Dead to Me is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.

Applegate plays Jen, a widow determined to solve her husband’s hit-and-run murder. Judy, played by Cardellini, is an optimistic free spirit who has suffered her own tragic loss. The two meet at a support group and become unlikely friends.

Liz Feldman created the show. She executive produces, along with Jessia Elbaum, Christie Smith and Applegate. Adam McKay and Will Ferrell executive produce on behalf of Gloria Sanchez Productions.

The cast also includes James Marsden, Ed Asner and Brandon Scott.