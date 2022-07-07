Chris Rock, Jay-Z to Appear in Kevin Hart-Hosted Talk Show on Peacock
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Second season of 'Hart to Heart' series premieres July 14 on streaming service
Hart to Heart, a talk show hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, returns to Peacock July 14 with appearances from such stars as Chris Rock, Mark Wahlberg, and Jay-Z, according to a new trailer for the sophomore series.
Hart to Heart features Hart talking to guests ranging from A-list musicians and actors who are leaders and legends in their industries, according to Peacock. Season two guests include Pete Davidson, Jay-Z, Chris Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mike Tyson, Saweetie, Tyler Perry, Kristen Stewart, Simu Liu and Seth MacFarlane.
“After an incredible first season of Hart to Heart, I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business,” Hart said in a statement. “There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else.” ▪️
