Chris Boskin Elected Chair of CPB
Veteran print publisher Chris Boskin, who has been a Corporation for Public Broadcasting board member for the past year, was elected to a one-year term as chair of the board.
Boskin's resume includes posts at Worth Media, The New Yorker and Hearst.
The announcement came Tuesday at CPB’s annual board meeting.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.