Charter's Spectrum Customer Service Gets an 'SNL' Skewering

Six years ago, several embarrassing viral audio clips emerged, featuring befuddled Comcast customers desperately trying to cancel their service, only to be flummoxed by a confounding shell game of transfers, lengthy holds and inexplicable badgering from reps trying convince them to upgrade their service, not cancel it.

The ghastly optics convinced Comcast to embark on what it marketed as a $350 million customer service face lift.

In regard to Comcast and and the rest of the U.S. cable and telecom industry, nothing as unseemly seems to have hit the social internet since that time.

Nonetheless, the public image damage to the broader cable biz seems to be enduring--in other words, when Saturday Night Live decides to skewer something in a sketch, it's usually a phenomenon or annoyance that's become relatable in a mainstream way.

And unfortunately for Charter Communications and its Spectrum brand, the Saturday night's sketch featuring guest star Kieran Culkin, titled Cancelling Cable, doesn't feature Xfinity reps.

Take a gander HERE.