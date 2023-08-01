Charter To Provide Free Tuition for All Full-Time Employees

Charter Communications said it will pay the tuition costs for full-time employees who want to take online courses to enhance their education and expand their careers.

The Charter Education Benefit gives employees access to a catalog of about 300 online programs and degrees from 30 universities and institutions including eCornell, University of Denver, Ohio University and Spelman College.

The company encourages employees to pursue business aligned courses in areas such as management, operations, marketing and technology.

Charter will also cover qualified program-related expenses such as books, supplies and enrollment fees.

“Charter has always been a great place to build a long and fulfilling career, for both those with and without college degrees,” said Paul Marchand, executive VP and chief human resources officer at Charter. “Our employees earn competitive wages, receive high-quality and affordable benefits and now, with the new Charter Education Benefit, they can pursue a tuition-free college degree. Creating meaningful opportunities for career mobility results in a more knowledgeable workforce, which ultimately benefits our customers as well.”

The company is providing the education benefit through Guild, a career opportunity company. People who participated in Guild’s Learning Marketplace programs were 2.2 times more likely to get better jobs at their company, compared to peers who didn’t use Guild, per the company.

“Charter is spearheading what it means to unlock career opportunity in the communications industry, providing best-in-class programs, support and resources for their employees to learn and advance in their careers,” Guild CEO Rachel Romer said. “Guild is looking forward to partnering with Charter on this strategic investment in their workforce.”

Last year, Charter doubled its tuition reimbursement program to $10,000 a year. That benefit covers employees attending the college or university of their choice. Charter will also cover up to $10,000 of costs for employees who pursue select graduate degrees outside of the Guild program.