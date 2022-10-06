Charter Gives $1.1 Million for Broadband Training and Technology
47 organizations receive Spectrum Digital Education Grants
Charter Communications said it was making $1.1 million in Spectrum Digital Education Grants to 47 nonprofits for their work in local communities in digital education, training and technology.
Organizations were selected based on their efforts to educate people in financially underserved rural and urban areas about the benefits of broadband.
“In our online world, digital skills are critical to navigating everything from finding a job, to going to school, to buying groceries — yet too many families still have not adopted internet at home,” Rahman Khan, VP of community impact for Charter, said. “As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., we are committed to supporting local initiatives through Spectrum Digital Education that promote digital literacy and inclusion, and help to educate community members about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today’s connected society.”
The new grant recipients include The Oasis Institute in St. Louis, which offers resources and strategies to help older adults navigate digital technology; Whitmore Economic Development Group, a computer training center for agricultural workers in Hawaii; US Together Inc., which provides digital education to refugees from Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Congo in Northeast Ohio; the LGBT Technology Institute, a Staunton, VA-based initiative to ensure connectivity for disadvantaged LGBTQ+ individuals; Latinitas, a bilingual program for adults looking to improve their technology skills in Austin, TX; and InterFaith Works of Central New York, which helps urban and rural seniors improve their digital skills.
The latest round of grants bring Charter’s overall giving to $8 million in the program’s six years. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
