Charter Commits $1 Million to 2021 Spectrum Digital Education Program

Charter Communications said it has committed $1 million to the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, supporting nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband. Organizations can apply for the grants from June 1 through June 25, at 5 p.m. EDT. Grants will be announced in August and awarded this fall.

“The past year has further highlighted the need for high-speed broadband connectivity throughout our country, and Charter is even more committed to doing its part to connect the unserved and underserved,” said Charter vice president of community impact Rahman Khan in a press release. “Since we launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, we’ve provided resources as well as promote adoption and education in digital literacy for those in need throughout the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing to meet those needs this year.”

Through February of this year, Spectrum Digital Education has awarded grants to nonprofit organizations that help communities expand their broadband and technical training, including teaching seniors digital skills, setting up technology labs, providing online classes for families that need homework and job support, and purchasing laptops for underserved groups. Charter estimates that the program has helped nearly 70,000 individuals across 19 states and Washington, D.C. To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities located within Charter’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. More information on how to apply is available here.

Charter launched the Spectrum Digital Education program in 2017 and so far has committed $7 million to support broadband education, technology and training. Last year the company increased the program to $1 million, in response to higher demand for digital education support due to the pandemic.