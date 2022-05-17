Charter Commits Another $1 Million to Spectrum Digital Education Initiative
By Mike Farrell published
Overall investment rises to $8 million for broadband education and training; nonprofits and community organizations can apply June 1-24
Charter Communications said Tuesday that it will commit an additional $1 million to its 2022 Spectrum Digital Education grant initiative, boosting the total amount invested in the six-year program to $8 million.
“As one of the nation’s largest broadband providers, Charter is committed to supporting local programs that promote digital literacy and inclusion, further investing in the communities we serve,” Charter VP of Community Impact Rahman Khan said in a press release. “Through Spectrum Digital Education, thousands of people across our footprint have had the opportunity to learn about the benefits of digital technology and incorporate it into their lives, teaching critical skills that help improve and strengthen the cities and towns where we live and work.”
Charter launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, and through February 2022 the company said grants and in-kind contributions have helped 99 nonprofit organizations and more than 95,000 people in 22 states and Washington, D.C. According to Charter, the funding has been used to provide computers to those without digital access and digital literacy training for older adults, as well as assisting organizations to expand their online programs, purchase software to make technology more accessible for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and to combat isolation amongst senior citizens.
Recent grantees include Ashbury Community Services, Inc., a Cleveland, Ohio nonprofit which has used the grant funding to provide educational programs to help seniors enhance their technology skills using digital devices and tools to improve their quality of life. Kramden Institute in Raleigh, North Carolina, recently was awarded funding to provide basic computer training for up to 150 senior citizens giving each participant a refurbished laptop. Charter also gave $45,000 in Spectrum Digital Education funding to two Madison, Wisconsin-area nonprofits, Urban League of Greater Madison and 100 Black Men. The grant will help the Urban League expand the digital capacity of its employment programs and provide 100 Black Men technical help towards its goal of connecting 3,000 families to the internet.
Nonprofit organizations that offer broadband education, training and technology can apply for support here, beginning Wednesday, June 1 through Friday, June 24, at 5 p.m. ET. Recipients will be announced in the fall.
To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities located within Charter’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. More information on how to apply is available here.
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry. He joined Multichannel News in September 1998 and has written about major deals and top players in the business ever since. He also writes the On The Money blog, offering deeper dives into a wide variety of topics including, retransmission consent, regional sports networks,and streaming video. In 2015 he won the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile, an in-depth look at the Syfy Network’s Sharknado franchise and its impact on the industry.
