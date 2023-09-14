Charter Expands Distribution Of JBS, Jewish Life TV

Charter Communications said it expanded its carriage of Jewish Broadcasting Service (JBS) and Jewish Life Television.

The networks will be available to Spectrum TV customers on the Entertainment View tiers in areas where they were not previously carried.

“Our goal is to provide programming that meets our customers’ diverse interests and reflects the communities where we operate,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP of programming acquisition for Charter. “This expansion helps broaden our Jewish-themed television options throughout the country by giving millions of our subscribers access to the networks’ news, entertainment and lifestyle content in areas where it was not previously available.”

JBS is an independent, nonprofit television channel featuring daily news from Israel,Jewish issues and events, call-in programs, holiday services for the home-bound, children’s programs, films, music, books and entertainment.

“JBS thanks Charter for their continuing support in bringing our important and relevant programming to their customers,” said David Brugnone, CMO of JBS. “As we head into the Jewish New Year, Spectrum viewers who live far from a synagogue or are unable to attend in person will now be able to watch our live close captioned Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services from a Reform Synagogue and recorded High Holiday services from an Orthodox Synagogue.”

JLTV provides programming for audiences of all faiths who share an interest in the Jewish experience and the State of Israel, with content across multiple genres

“It is a powerful statement that at this critical time, Charter Communications is leading the charge in supporting diverse voices by expanding the availability of JLTV throughout Spectrum’s national footprint,” said Brad Pomerance, executive VP at JLTV.