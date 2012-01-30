Challenge for Networks Is to Create More Memorable Upfront Presentations for Marketers

It's only

January, but it's already upfront time for the people who put together the

presentations designed to lure the $18 billion in advertising dollars that

media buyers will parcel out starting in late May for the 2012-13 season.

Network execs are

assembling reams of research, culling clips from shows and looking for ways to

make their massive strategy plays interesting and original-even

unforgettable-to buyers who have seen it all many times before. Some

presentations networks assemble will be aimed at a single buyer or client.

Others will be shown in giant venues like Radio City Music Hall. And as CBS

chief Leslie Moonves likes to remind us every year at his May presentation in

the historic venue: How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice,

practice.

"Media buyers

have seen hundreds of these presentations. You have to make your stuff stand

out and be very entertaining and memorable," says Andy Baker, VP and creative

director at National Geographic Channel. "Make them smile. Make them get a

goose bump. Really wow them. I've worked on upfront every single year for the

last 10 or 11 years, so I've learned a little lesson in each along the way."

"In terms of the

day-to-day, it's probably front-of mind about six to eight months of the year,"

says Patrick Trettenero, creative director at USA Network. "And the rest of the

year, we're either analyzing what we just did, or starting to think about what

we're going to do the next year."

Buyers are also

getting into upfront mode. "We're getting to around that time in late January

where people are starting to think a little bit about â€˜Hey, it's going to be

upfront pretty soon,'" says Gary Carr, senior VP, executive director of

national broadcast at Targetcast. "Within the next month or two we're going to

have to make presentations to our clients talking about where we see the

market. That's what's going on right now."

New tactics are

already at work. This year, networks are waiting until March before holding

events. During the past two years, MTV was among the early birds, putting on a

show last February at the Hammerstein Ballroom featuring music by Bruno Mars.

The network was struggling and wanted an uncluttered time to explain its new

strategy to buyers. Now, with ratings up, MTV will step up to the plate in late

April to be more in the thick of things.

Some networks,

like NatGeo, will hold meetings with individual agencies and clients and forgo

a major event. Others like FX will focus on fun, inviting buyers for a night of

bowling with the network's talent. Many nets will rent out a restaurant, a

loft, a theater or arena and put on a show and try to deliver their sales

message while entertaining clients.

As ratings and ad

revenue for cable networks have grown, their presentations have become more

elaborate. Top-rated cabler USA Network will hold an event during what has

traditionally been the broadcasters' week (this year starting May 14), joining

Turner Broadcasting and ESPN.

"More and more

cable networks are doing lavish presentations at nice venues with

entertainment," Carr says. "Those networks get a lot of money. They're getting

billions in sales and they're putting on better and better shows and they're

taking some of that primetime money."



Broadcasters Are

Baaaack

As for the

broadcast networks, they cut back during the recession but are now also

partying like its 1999. NBC, which stopped doing big presentations in 2008 and

2009, put on a full-scale schedule presentation last year on Monday morning of

upfront week, followed by a luncheon with its stars in attendance. NBC would

not discuss its 2012 plans. Fox takes its swings after NBC on Monday afternoon.

Fox also throws a big party in Central Park Monday evening.

ABC will once

again gather buyers at Lincoln Center to present its new schedule and sales

pitch Tuesday afternoon of upfront week. The network has been sending many

attendees home hungry and thirsty from that session, hosting an afterparty for

only big buyers and clients.

Those big

schedule announcements still deliver more than the shrimp usually served

afterward (though some have judged a network's upfront by the size of the

shellfish).

"For someone who

does what I do, it's important to be presented with the schedule and know what

the programming is going to look like," says Chris Geraci, president of

national broadcast at OMD. "I still think that it's a pretty efficient use of

one or two hours."

But for both the

broadcast and cable networks, a lot of the detail work gets done in smaller

meetings and presentations long before negotiations over CPMs start in May and

June.

"On a

client-by-client basis, I would think that the meetings that happen well in

advance of that week in May are the more important ones because [the networks]

hopefully have done their homework about why something might be good for a

particular advertiser," Geraci says.

Chris Sloan,

copresident and executive creative director of 2C Media, which creates

presentation materials for broadcast networks, cable networks and syndicators,

says networks have become much more strategic. "In the old days they would

spend $300,000 on these gigantic song-and-dance pieces," Sloan says. "It's a

different age. There's just so much more accountability now, and the economy's

obviously played a part of it."

Still it is

showbiz, so a lot of attention is put into getting the mix of information and

entertainment just right.

"Our first couple

of years, as we were introducing the brand and the channel, we had to work

really hard on the sales points and giving data of why they should advertise,"

says NatGeo's Baker. "And now our sales team says let's tell great stories and

show our great visuals because we believe that when people see the great shows,

they're just going to want to buy us."

Last year, USA

put on a big, broadcaststyle upfront at Lincoln Center. "In an effort to make

it very specific to USA and to our brand-Characters Welcome-we made the choice

to not have a single executive on the stage during the presentation," says

Trettenero. The statistics were also kept to a minimum. "We're the No. 1 cable

network for six years in a row now. Quite frankly, how many times do we need to

repeat that?"

But all the rest

of the details were revised almost obsessively.

"We fuss over the

design of the cocktail napkins at our upfront event," Trettenero says. "What I

can tell you, and I'm sure this is true for every network, is that there are a

lot of cooks in that kitchen. And that includes the network executives, the

sales executives, the [account executives] who are in the trenches having to

actually develop those relationships and make those deals, all of the creatives

who are working night and day. And we're all in it together."



Don't Mess With

Success

So, what tends to

make an upfront presentation successful?

Media buyers and

planners tend to be a young group, so it's important that a presentation be

current in terms of language, pop-culture reference, editing techniques,

special effects and music.

"You can't do anything

that's old fashioned and corny and feels like your father's upfront," says

Trettenero. "These days, the buyers are hipper and younger than the network's

audience."

Music is

important in presentations. "We've always worked really hard to make sure the

music we're creating is unique and different and also connects back to the

brand," says NatGeo's Baker. "You're always mining different sites to find

pieces of music that other folks aren't using." That can be tricky. Last year

it seemed almost every network played Katy Perry's "Firework," making it a bit

of a cliché.

Speaking of clichés, it's also good to avoid overused buzzwords. 'Transmedia'

was used so much last year that by June, no one really knew want the word

meant, Trettenero says.

The alternative approach is humor, especially when it's self-deprecating. "The

more times you can bite the hand that feeds you, that still creates relevance

to a buyer because you're able to laugh at yourself, like when Jimmy Kimmel

comes up and eviscerates the network" at ABC's upfront, Trettenero adds.

NatGeo's Baker notes that printed presentation materials are becoming digital.

Upfront Websites are increasingly common, with games, prizes and other

incentives to keep buyers coming back.

And, buyers and network executives say, another important attribute of a

successful upfront presentation is brevity.