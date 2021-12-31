CES 2020 Waives Conference Session Fee

The Consumer Technology Association has decided not to charge in-person attendees to its CES 2020 tech extravaganza in Las Vegas next week (Jan. 5-8).

"[W]e have made the decision to no longer require a paid conference pass to attend our conference sessions," CTA said on the CES Web site.

Those who paid in advance will get a refund in mid-January, CTA said.

CES said that hundreds of industry notables would still be participating in panels on all the latest tech trends.

A number of exhibitors have decided to go digital only, but many more are still scheduled to show their wares (hard and soft) on the exhibit floor.

CTA has had to adjust on the fly as the omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country.

It will be handing out a pair of COVID-19 test kits to every attendee, courtesy of exhibitor Abbott, whose BinaxNow kit has been a top seller-and government giveaway--in the runup to planned holiday gatherings.

