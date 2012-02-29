Celebrities Pack Punch in Off-Beat Campaigns

Women@NBCU took a look at the 500 brands tracked by its

Brand Power Index and found that celebrity endorsements played a role in some

of the biggest gainers.

And it wasn't the typical celebrity endorsement, which has

been part of advertising for as long as anyone remembers, that really scored.

The winning campaigns showed celebrities in new lights and associated them with

unexpected categories and brands.

The brands involved in the second half of the year were a

diverse group, ranging from packaged goods like Secret, retailers such as Kohl's,

beverages such as Minute Maid and Xbox, a video game. The celebrity linkage

came as a bit of a surprise because a year ago, the ads attracting the kind of buzz

NBCU's Brand Power Index tracks favored real-people campaigns, says Melissa

Lavigne-Delville, VP of insights, NBCUniversal Integrated Media.

Back then, "the brands we saw pop up were ones that had

leverage [with] more of a consumer-centric strategy, like giving consumers

access to their 15 minutes of fame," she says. But now, "All of a sudden we

found these celebrities again and there wasn't much of that consumer-centric

angle."

And the type of celebrity used in buzzy campaigns was

different than in past. "It wasn't just the usual suspects, you know, the

beautiful actress for the cosmetics brand. It was sort of oddball fits."

What were Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony doing in Kohl's?

Instead of mom pouring Minute Maid, there was Ty Burrell of Modern Family talking to oranges. Jon

Bon Jovi, a rocker who'd never done endorsements, dispensed Advil, and Xbox

employed a bizarre collection of endorsers: tween singer Selena Gomez, the

Muppets' Cookie Monster and David Hasselhoff, who requires no introduction.

And then there was Sofia Vergara. All the brands she

endorsed went up, whether it was Diet Pepsi, Kmart or Cover Girl. "She has a

beautiful face, but also an aspirational figure for the multicultural community

and someone who has got quite a bit of personality," Lavigne-Delville says. "So

she was probably the only one that we honed in on that we felt was more of that

classic celebrity, but everything she touched was gold."

Women@NBCU has been using its Brand Power Index to track the

brands most talked about by women since August 2010. The Index uses search data

from ComScore, social media information from New Media Strategies and

person-to-person conversations tracked by Keller Fay Group. While tracking buzz

among women is interesting, Women@NBCU has started to track conversation among

men as well, to get a better picture of how men and women differ in how they

view brands and brand trends.

Here are the brands that showed the biggest movement and

used celebrities in their campaigns.

Women@NBCU, an ad sales, marketing and research initiative

promoting NBCU broadcast, cable and online assets that reach women, had

comments about some of the campaigns that showed the biggest gains, after

seasonal adjustment:

Gap

Gap teamed up with 11-year-old YouTube sensation Maria

Aragon in its holiday commercial, "I Want Candy." The singing sensation shot to

fame a year earlier after Lady Gaga tweeted about the tween's cover of "Born

This Way," which has over 47 million hits on YouTube to date. Using Aragon,

this "regular girl"-turned-superstar by Lady Gaga, Gap jumped 49 spots the

index.

Kinect for Xbox

Kinect for Xbox 360 selected three diverse celebrities to be

the faces of its brand this quarter. Selena Gomez got active with her fellow

band mates to promote Kinect Sports 2, which showcased the celebrity at home

playing football and going skiing to blow off steam. One lucky teen also won

the chance to play against the actress in Los Angeles. Hasselhoff showed the

world his fun side in a series of online videos for the brand's racing game,

"Burnout Crash." Dressed in a chicken suit and a cheerleading uniform, he

helped Kinect's ad campaign go viral. Additionally, the brand debuted its new

living storybook, "Once Upon a Monster," starring Cookie Monster, Elmo and

other famed Sesame Street characters.

All in all, Kinect's ensemble cast helped the brand climb a whopping 119

notches in the index.



Minute Maid

Minute Maid launched its "Pure Squeezed" ad campaign

starring another Modern Family star, Ty Burrell. Burrell entertained female

audiences with his lighthearted banter directed at his costar, an orange. The

brand began its rise up the BPI a year ago when it embraced the softer side of

men with an ad campaign that featured a regular guy who gets his "mojo" from

chugging orange juice. In this year's campaign, Burrell brought the same kind

of Beta male persona, helping Minute Maid move an impressive 121 spots north on

the index.

Advil

Jon Bon Jovi moved from the face of a band to

the face of a brand without missing a beat. New to the endorsement scene, the

rock star dished his real-life story of pain and relief in Advil's ongoing

campaign, "The Advil Stories," marking the rock star's first-ever brand

endorsement throughout his 30-year career. The campaign, which showcases real

people and real testimonials, tapped Bon Jovi to share his anecdote after

hearing him tell a reporter he used Advil to remedy an injury while on tour.

Advil experienced a positive lift up the index from the celebrity's authentic

confession.