CBSN Fills in for 'CBS Evening News'

CBS had to switch to a feed from its 24/7 over-the-top news site, CBSN, when it had technical issues with CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell Tuesday (May 19).

The newscast time slot (6:30-7) began with a series of show promos, then a hard cut to the CBSN feed for the duration of the half hour.

A CBS News source confirmed that there was an issue out of the D.C. control room, where the newscast is produced. The Broadcast Center in New York is closed and there are skeleton crews working out of the D.C. bureau and a backup control room in New York.

CBS is expected to provide details about the issue later Tuesday.