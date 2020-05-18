CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth Has Launched

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive haved launched CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth, the 10th of ViacomCBS’ 13 local direct-to-consumer streaming news services. CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth features anchored programming and coverage of breaking news in the region, produced by KTVT.

The first local CBSN platform was CBSN New York late in 2018. Following were CBSN Local services in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Denver, Pittsburgh and Chicago. Remaining within the group are platforms representing the group’s Miami, Sacramento and Baltimore stations.

“We are extremely pleased with the success of our first nine CBSN Local services and look forward to going 10-for-10 with the launch of CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations. “The demand for premium news content on streaming platforms is strong and will be a driver of our future success.”

CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth is available through CBSN, at CBSNews.com and CBSDFW.com, and on the CBS News app.

“The launch of CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth is a landmark event in CBS 11’s history,” said Gary Schneider, president and general manager, KTVT and KTXA. “We are excited to be able to make our award-winning local news content available to consumers–both here in North Texas and across the country–whenever and wherever they want to watch. We appreciate the support we have received from CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive and look forward to using this new platform to grow our business.”