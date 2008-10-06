CBS Wants More 'Mentalist'
By B&C Staff
CBS is ordering six more scripts for its rookie drama The Mentalist, for which the network is expected to order a full back nine episodes soon.
The show, which features Simon Baker as a crime solver, has quickly fit right into the CBS schedule.
Airing Tuesdays at 9pm, it has become one of the fall season’s best success stories by averaging more than 15 million viewers for both of its first two episodes.
