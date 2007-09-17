CBS Ups Dinan at Evening News
Chris Dinan, a producer for CBS' Evening News for the past seven years, has been named the senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News With Katie Couric, effective immediately.
Dinan has spent the past 20 years at CBS News, including for the morning show and before that radio, starting in 1987.
CBS has been looking for a lift for the broadcast, which suffered some of its lowest ratings in 20 years this summer.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.