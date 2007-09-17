Trending

CBS Ups Dinan at Evening News

Chris Dinan, a producer for CBS' Evening News for the past seven years, has been named the senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News With Katie Couric, effective immediately. 

Dinan has spent the past 20 years at CBS News, including for the morning show and before that radio, starting in 1987. 

CBS has been looking for a lift for the broadcast, which suffered some of its lowest ratings in 20 years this summer.