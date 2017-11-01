CBS TV Hires Subramanyam as Chief Research and Analytics Officer

CBS said it hired Radha Subramanyam as executive VP, chief research and analytics officer for the CBS Television Networks.

Subramanyam, most recently president of research, insights and data analytics for iHeartMedia, will report to David Poltrack, chief research officer for CBS Corp. and president of CBS Vision. She will also work closely with CEO Les Moonves and the TV network leadership.

“Accurate measurement of our entire audience, regardless of platform, is absolutely essential to our business, and we are very pleased to have Radha on board to accelerate our path toward that goal,” said Moonves. “The combination of David and Radha arms us with two of the best and brightest minds in the research field and is a very exciting development both now and for the future.”

Subramanyam starts at CBS Nov. 6.

“Radha is one of the foremost research and analytics professionals in the media/advertising business and has been a valued ally in documenting the extraordinary value of broadcast advertising across radio, television and their digital extensions to advertisers,” said Poltrack.

“I am delighted she has decided to join us to lead our network television research team as we deploy an expanded array of new research and analytical tools to provide our clients with resources to plan, execute and measure the returns from their CBS campaigns," he added. "Given her extensive experience in audience research, Radha will also enhance our consumer-based efforts in program, promotion and viewer engagement research.”

Before joining iHeartMedia, Subramanyam was with Yahoo!, MTV Networks and Nielsen.