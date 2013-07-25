CBS Turns Up Volume On Share Repurchases

CBS Corp. said its board authorized a big increase in its

stock buyback program.

The media company will be able to buy $6 billion worth of

stock, an increase of $5.1 billion. Since CBS began buying back its own share,

stockholders have received $3.75 billion from the company.

CBS' board also approved a 12 cent per share stock dividend.

Stock buybacks and dividend increases have been a big

contributor to a run-up in media company shares. CBS stock closed Thursday at

$52.49 a share up a penny from Wednesday and close to its high for

the year.

"We view the expanded buyback as a strong positive for the

stock --and we believe there is still more to come," said analyst Marci

Ryvicker in a note Thursday. "To us, we see today's announcement as a

strong endorsement by management that it is confident in the company's

underlying fundamentals and business outlook going forward."

Ryvicker added that he does not think the buyback

announcement has anything to do with its retrans dispute with Time Warner

Cable. She also thinks the $5.1 billion buyback is incremental to anything

shareholders might receive from the monetization of its outdoor business.