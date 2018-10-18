CBS to Show ‘Tony Awards’ June 9

CBS will air The 73rd Annual Tony Awards, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York, Sunday, June 9. The awards salute the best on Broadway.

Tony nominations will be announced April 30.

CBS has aired the Tony Awards since 1978. No host has been yet named for the 2019 telecast.

The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted the 2018 Tony Awards, and Kevin Spacey did so the year before.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment are the executive producers. Weiss, who proposed to his girlfriend from the stage of the 2018 Emmy Awards, will also direct the Tony Awards for the 19th consecutive year.