CBS to Air Garth Brooks at Notre Dame Dec. 2

CBS will premiere the Garth Brooks special Garth: Live at Notre Dame! Sunday, Dec. 2. The special will show Brooks performing at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, which happens Oct. 20.

“We have an amazing history with Garth. We’ve partnered with him at some extraordinary venues: from the enormity of an aircraft carrier, to the intimacy of his one-man show in Las Vegas,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, music, specials & live events. “Now, we are joining forces to bring viewers Garth at his best – a full blown stadium-sized event for television from renowned Notre Dame Stadium. Garth Brooks. Notre Dame. Two icons. One night. It will be a television event to remember.”

Brooks has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and, most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame.

“After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this,” said Brooks. “Then, CBS calls and, in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”

Garth: Live at Notre Dame! is a production of Picture Vision Pictures. The special is produced and directed by Jon Smalls. Brooks is an executive producer.