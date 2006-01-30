CBS' TD Patterson Dies at 45

CBS technical director Norman Patterson died suddenly Monday, Jan. 23, at the age of 45 of an apparent heart attack. Patterson was a devoted employee of CBS Sports for ten years working on the NFL, professional golf, and college football and basketball.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 30. Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 5541 Cleves Warsaw Pk, Cincinnati, OH 45238, or the Tiffany and Rebekah Patterson Scholarship Fund.

Patterson is survived by his wife and two daughters, his parents, and a brother.