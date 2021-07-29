CBS Stations To Air Special on President Biden COVID-19 Remarks

CBS News plans to offer a special report to TV station affiliates on President Joe Biden's update on COVID-19 restrictions.

The special is scheduled for approximately 4 p.m. ET and will be anchored by CBS Evening News' Norah O'Donnell from Washington.



Also reporting will be chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, chief White House correspondent Nancy Curtis and White House Correspondent Weija Jiang, while chief medical correspondent will join from New York.



Jiang will report from the East Room, where the President is scheduled to talk about efforts to increase vaccination rates to help stem the spike of new cases.



The CDC has issued new guidelines in the face of rising infections and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant.