CBS Stations To Air Special on President Biden COVID-19 Remarks
President to talk up vaccinations in wake of Delta variant
CBS News plans to offer a special report to TV station affiliates on President Joe Biden's update on COVID-19 restrictions.
The special is scheduled for approximately 4 p.m. ET and will be anchored by CBS Evening News' Norah O'Donnell from Washington.
Also reporting will be chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, chief White House correspondent Nancy Curtis and White House Correspondent Weija Jiang, while chief medical correspondent will join from New York.
Jiang will report from the East Room, where the President is scheduled to talk about efforts to increase vaccination rates to help stem the spike of new cases.
The CDC has issued new guidelines in the face of rising infections and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.