CBS Staggers Fall Premieres

CBS became the first network to announce its fall premiere dates on Tuesday, with the majority coming during “Premiere Week” beginning Sept. 21.

After Thursday Night Football kicks off CBS’ season on Sept. 17, The Big Bang Theory will lead into new comedy Life in Pieces on Sept. 21; the two will shift to Thursdays beginning Nov. 5, when fellow rookie comedy Angel From Hell makes its debut alongside Mom and Elementary.

Once Big Bang and Life in Pieces move to Thursday, Supergirl will take over the 8 p.m. time slot on Mondays starting Oct. 26. New drama Limitless will premiere the next night on Sept. 22, while Survivor premieres Sept. 23, leading into the season finale of summer show Big Brother.

As previously announced, CSI will wrap with a two-hour movie on Sept. 27; CBS’ regular Sunday lineup – including CSI: Cyber – will premiere the following week on Oct. 4. CBS’ other new fall drama Code Black will debut Sept. 30.

CBS’S 2015-2016 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES

Thursday, Sept. 17

7:30-8:25 PM, ET THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRE-GAME SHOW

8:25 PM, ET NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Denver @ Kansas City)

Monday, Sept. 21

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (9th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM LIFE IN PIECES (Series Debut)

9:00-10:00 PM SCORPION (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (7th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 22

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (13th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM LIMITLESS (Series Debut)

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (90-Minute, 31st Season Premiere)

9:30-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER (90 Minute Season Finale)

Friday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (27th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (6th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (6th Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 26

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (28th Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 27

7:30-9:00 PM 60 MINUTES (48th Season Premiere)

9:00-11:00 PM CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION (Two Hour Series Finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 30

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (11th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CODE BLACK (Series Debut)

Sunday, Oct. 4

8:00-9:00 PM MADAM SECRETARY (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE GOOD WIFE (7th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: CYBER (2nd Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 26

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (Original Episode)

8:30-9:30 PM SUPERGIRL (Series Debut)

9:30-10:30 PM SCORPION

10:30-11:00 PM COMEDY REBROADCAST TBD

Monday, Nov. 2

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (Regular Time Period)

9:00-10:00 PM SCORPION

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES

Thursday, Nov. 5

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (Regular Time Period)

8:30-9:00 PM LIFE IN PIECES (Regular Time Period)

9:00-9:30 PM MOM (3rd Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM ANGEL FROM HELL (Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM ELEMENTARY (4th Season Premiere)