'CSI' Finale Movie Set for September

CSI, a foundation show for CBS, will end its 15-year run with a two-hour movie to be broadcast on the first Sunday in the fall season, Sept. 27.

During its annual upfront breakfast with the press, CBS execs spoke fondly about the show and noted the lineage that continues with CSI: Cyber, which launched last year and will continue on Sundays.

"CSI was one of the shows that helped us reverse our fortunes and we are really glad to be able to give it the send off it deserves," said Kelly Kahl, senior executive VP,CBS Primetime.

Original stars William Petersen and Marg Helgenberger will appear in the movie, as will Ted Danson, who became one of the leads in the latter stages.