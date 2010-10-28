CBS Sports' Wade Leaving to Start New Business

Long-time CBS Sports spokesperson LeslieAnne Wade is leaving the network to start her own media strategy and public relations firm in November.

While Wade will continue to advice CBS Corp. on corporate and media relations issues related to sports, the company plans to name a successor to her in the future.

"LeslieAnne was already a key asset to CBS Sports when I got here in 1996," said Sean McManus, President, CBS News and Sports, in a statement. "Since that time our division has grown immeasurably and she's been instrumental every step of the way. I know she'll have terrific success in her new role, and I look forward to all we'll do together as we continue to grow CBS Sports into the future."

Wade joined CBS Sports in 1993, rising to senior VP. She served as lead media relations executive for CBS's coverage of the NFL, the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, the Olympics, US Open Tennis, the PGA Championship, the Masters and the SEC on CBS.

"I take such tremendous pride in my long time association with CBS Sports," said Wade. "I was given an opportunity to further a path in new media relations, and for women in sports television. It is an enormous professional compliment to count CBS Sports as the first client in my new venture."