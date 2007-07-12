CBS Sports Offers Golf Fans a New Angle at the John Deere Classic
By Ben Grossman
CBS Sports will offer golf fans a view from the production truck during this Saturday’s coverage of the John Deere Classic golf tournament.
While CBS airs the third round of the event from 3-6 pm ET, between 4-5 the network will air live audio and video from the truck in a box on the screen.
Viewers will get to see and hear the perspective and actions of coordinating producer Lance Barrow and director Steve Milton.
