CBS Signs Distribution Deal With DirecTV

CBS has reached a new distribution agreement with DirecTV.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the agreement was described as long-term and covering retransmission consent for the CBS owned stations, and continued carriage of Showtime, CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel.

"We are very pleased with these renewals," Martin Franks, executive VP for planning, policy and government relations at CBS Corporation, said in a statement. "DirecTV clearly recognizes the value our stations and our cable channels bring to the audiences we share, and we have once again demonstrated how two great companies can come together to forge mutually beneficial free market agreements."

CBS last month signed a new distribution agreement with Cablevision Systems. At a time when carriage disputes get a lot of attention, it is noteworthy that CBS, which has been aggressive about increasing its retrans revenues, has been able to complete new deals with quiet negotiations.

"This is great news for our customers, who will continue to enjoy CBS and Showtime quality content for many years to come," said Derek Chang, executive VP, content strategy and development, DirecTV. "CBS and DirecTV both recognize the interests of our customers are best served when we can privately work together as true programming partners and responsibly work out an agreement that is fair for everyone."